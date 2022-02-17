ODOT preps trucks, salt for overnight freeze

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ODOT garage in Wood County was a busy place Thursday afternoon. Crews were going over the trucks and plows and loading salt and brine in anticipation of a freeze during the night.

“We will be treating tonight with salt sand brine and as the temperature drops we will start using additive liquids to decrease the freezing temperature of the brine,” explains ODOT Transportation Manager Ross Echler.

Crews were not able to pre-treat for this storm because of the rain on the front edge of it. And that rain creates another concern on the roads.

“Along with watching the winter storm we are also watching the water,” says Rhonda Pees with ODOT. “So we are asking drivers to be cautious wherever they go until this event is over.”

ODOT trucks are loaded with equipment that helps crews navigate the often difficult conditions.

“The trucks we use are very high tech,” says Pees. “We have instrumentation that helps the driver know the air temp, the pavement temp. The pavement temp is a determining factor when they start placing material.”

And there’s a simple reminder that’s worth repeating. Give the men and women who are working to keep all of us safe enough space to do that, because plow strikes continue to happen.

“Our drivers are responsible for front and belly plows as well as win plows and having to pay attention to drivers,” says Echler. “So our drivers are very busy for a 12 hour period.”

Echler says one good thing about this winter wallop is the timing. “Giving us the ability to treat and plow with lower traffic volumes is always an ideal situation.”

