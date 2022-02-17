Traffic
Ohio Redistricting Commission will not approve new maps by deadline

(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Redistricting Commission will miss a deadline for new state legislature maps imposed by the Ohio Supreme Court. The Commission chose to adjourn Thursday evening without an approved map on the table.

Earlier in the day, Republicans on the Commission voted down a map proposed by their colleagues on the other side of the aisle but did not propose a new plan of their own. The two sides are now at an impasse with just 75 days to go before Ohio’s May primary election.

What happens next is so far up in the air. The Commission was given until midnight Thursday to approve new electoral maps for the General Assembly after their last two attempts were struck down by the court for being too biased toward the GOP. Under the Ohio Constitution, the maps must not favor any one party over another.

The Commission will reconvene to debate U.S. Congressional maps soon.

