Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office investigating two bodies found in Spencer Township fire

(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people found after a fire in Spencer Township as homicides.

The bodies were discovered late this morning when fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1700-block of Berkey Road. Preliminary investigations suggested to investigators that the fire may not have been the cause of their deaths, says a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies were transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for positive identification and a determination of that cause. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4921.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identify 25-year-old Ashley Darrington as the homicide victim found at the...
More details emerge in the murder of Ashley Darrington
Flooding Rain, Ice & Snow Likely Thursday
Flooding Rain, Ice & Snow Likely Today
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Workers are hoping the protest gets Marathon's management's attention, and bring about fair...
United Steelworkers rally outside Marathon Petroleum headquarters in Findlay
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

The pastor plans to sue
Rape charge dropped against local pastor
Award-winning pizza
Dine in the 419: Award-Winning Pizza at The Village Idiot
Beth Spaulding and her husband, Jason Risenburg
Mother pleas for abuse victims to seek help 10 years after her daughter’s death
New museum exhibit opens for Findlay's 60's bands
New museum exhibit opens for Findlay’s 60s bands