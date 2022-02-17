Sheriff’s Office investigating two bodies found in Spencer Township fire

SPENCER TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people found after a fire in Spencer Township as homicides.

The bodies were discovered late this morning when fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1700-block of Berkey Road. Preliminary investigations suggested to investigators that the fire may not have been the cause of their deaths, says a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies were transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for positive identification and a determination of that cause. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4921.

