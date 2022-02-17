Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Two Vermont resort employees accused of leaving child in car while skiing

Killington in Vermont.
Killington in Vermont.(FILE)
By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two resort employees in Vermont are accused of abuse after police say they went skiing and left a young child alone in a car.

Police in Killington, Vermont, say they got a call about a child in a car Feb. 8.

Officers eventually caught up with the car and found 21-year-old Katelynn Brent and 29-year-old Cory Ahern, WCAX reported.

Police say they are both Killington Resort employees and went through the chairlift gates 10 times that day.

Officers say the pair admitted they left their 2-year-old child in the car while they skied and checked on the child after each run. The car was not running and it was 28 degrees and windy outside.

Brent is charged with DUI and cruelty to a child.

Ahern is charged with cruelty to a child.

Police say the Vermont Department for Children and Families and the New York State Department of Child Protective Services are aware of the charges.

The child was found in the backseat during the traffic stop.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identify 25-year-old Ashley Darrington as the homicide victim found at the...
More details emerge in the murder of Ashley Darrington
Flooding Rain, Ice & Snow Likely Thursday
Flooding Rain, Ice & Snow Likely Today
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Workers are hoping the protest gets Marathon's management's attention, and bring about fair...
United Steelworkers rally outside Marathon Petroleum headquarters in Findlay
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Ohio Redistricting Commission will not approve new maps by deadline
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
An Orlando woman said a boy asked to use her phone and then used Venmo to steal nearly $4,000.
Woman says boy asking to use phone for help instead uses Venmo to take nearly $4K