2/17/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Snow continues this evening, ending overnight as temperatures plummet
2/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Snow likely through midnight, ending by 3am, becoming very cold with lows close to 10 degrees. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cold, highs in the mid 20s. Snow showers are likely Friday night. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, still cold, mid 20s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer, highs in the lower 40s.

Freezing rain, sleet and snow over these next 12 hours... and a flash freeze Friday morning....
Freezing rain, sleet and snow over these next 12 hours... and a flash freeze Friday morning....
Feb. 17, 2022: Ross’s Thursday AM Forecast
