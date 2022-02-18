2/17/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Snow likely through midnight, ending by 3am, becoming very cold with lows close to 10 degrees. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cold, highs in the mid 20s. Snow showers are likely Friday night. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, still cold, mid 20s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer, highs in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.