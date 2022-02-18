2/18: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - REST OF TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 20s. TONIGHT: Becoming windy with gusts up to 45 mph possible, and a bit of light snow and flurries are likely overnight into early Saturday. A dusting of snow up to 1/2″ will be possible with that, and snow already on the ground may blow and drift. Wind chills overnight will dip down near zero. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cold with highs in the low 20s. SUNDAY: Breezy again Sunday but out of the southwest, so temps will jump into the 40s under mostly sunny skies. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy for President’s Day with highs near 50. Rain returns Monday night and continues into Tuesday when highs will be in the low 50s. As the rain tapers off Tuesday night, there could be a bit of snow and ice on the backside. Dry Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s. Then, another system Thursday into Friday could bring us some more snow (and possibly ice).

