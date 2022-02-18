Hittin’ The Town: Bringing the great outdoors inside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Camping is a popular activity for a lot of you and there are a lot of ways to enjoy the great outdoors, even this time of year. Winter might not be your top choice when it comes to camping in northwest Ohio, but Metroparks Toledo offers an experience that allows you to enjoy the great outdoors from the comforts of a beautiful indoor space.

It’s called glamping. Alissa Caple is an outdoor skills specialist with the Metroparks. “If camping isn’t your thing, this is a good starting point. We set up campsites for you indoors, so we have comfy cots, couches, and hammocks.”

Even the sleeping bags are provided, along with plenty of other fun. “We have games, food, snacks, and most of the sites have fireplaces which is nice and cozy, too. The Metroparks staff is there in the evening to greet you and help you bring your things inside. We also make dinner or get your pizza. I really enjoy the campfire cooking.”

The overnight experience is for private groups of up to six people, and it’s offered at a number of Metroparks. “It’s a great opportunity for a staycation if you will.”

While most of your glamping time is spent indoors, there are also outdoor components like night hikes. “Getting out and having night hikes, and maybe hearing an owl for the first time is valuable in not only creating memories but also cultivating conservationists.”

Glamping started at the Metroparks during the pandemic as a way to safely give people an opportunity to get out of the house. The season now typically runs from January through March, and the program has turned into a valuable experience that will likely continue for years to come. “I really like the opportunity for friends and families to be together, take time away and enjoy each other’s company.”

If you’d like to learn more about glamping at the Metroparks, there are a lot of different options. Even if you can’t get in soon, there’s a waitlist you can be put on. That helps organizers decide what glamping options to include in the line-up, and when.

