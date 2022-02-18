Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Home prices up 15.4% from a year ago

The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.
The National Association of Realtors expects housing prices to keep going up.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The price for a new home has climbed 15.4% from a year ago.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a house last month was just over $350,000.

The NAR’s chief economist expects housing prices to keep going up.

Meanwhile, sales of existing homes surged 6.7% from December, but were down more than 2% from a year ago. That’s largely because there were so few homes to buy.

The number of homes on the market has fallen to a new record low. At the end of last month, the inventory of homes available for sale was 860,000 – the lowest since NAR began tracking it in 1999.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Some examples of snow totals reported by 13abc viewers across NW Ohio / SE Michigan, as of 10am...
Wide range of snow totals in Toledo area; more ice southeast
Coroner: Bodies found after Swanton fire died by homicide, suicide
Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Family members identify 25-year-old Ashley Darrington as the homicide victim found at the...
More details emerge in the murder of Ashley Darrington

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
White House accuses Russia of being behind cyberattacks on Ukraine’s defense ministry, banks
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown
FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga.,...
Archivist: Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago
A prisoner was allegedly raped in the Lucas County Jail.
Rape charges dismissed against three Lucas County inmates