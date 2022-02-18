Traffic
How the City of Toledo prepared for potential flooding

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews from the Department of Sewer and Drainage were out in the streets of Toledo Thursday, monitoring potential flooding.

According to manager Calvin Harris, the department is prepared for the weather. “This is really not a challenge for us,” he assures. “Anything over one inch is usually a challenge for us, but this rain has been consistent. So if we get heavy rains or things like that, then that is when it becomes a challenge for us.”

Harris tells 13abc that crews do routine maintenance to keep them ready for severe weather. “We do periodic cleaning of storm drains, periodic cleaning of storm basins, periodic cleaning of sanitary manes. We do that on a regular basis.”

Crews are driving around the city monitoring problem spots and responding to complaints. “What we are looking for is flooded streets, if anybody calls in what we call W B’s or water in the basements,” explains Harris. “We are looking for those and if any calls come in from Engage Toledo. We take those and we dispatch crews out to those calls as well.”

There are things that residents of Toledo can do to prevent flooding as well. “If they removed the debris or the leaves that are collected by the inlets, that would help us to not have flooded streets.”

