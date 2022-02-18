Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned post office in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Roddy Hinsey has lived in East Toledo his entire life. He has memories of going to the old post office on the corner of Second and Platt as a child, but now the building looks very different.

According to Hinsey, the building started looking like this around 3 years ago. “I try to walk to the Toledo Food Market all the time and this is what I have to walk past,” says Hinsey. “This is horrible, this is very unacceptable.”

Hinsey says a man lives in the building. “He spray paints on the building. That’s his name here. This building is very historical to me. This actually the Garfield District, it’s a historical district.”

The building is located down the street from Waite High School, and Hinsey says students should not have to walk past that on the way home. “If you pay attention closely you’ll actually see the rats moving around on the dock.”

“I have reached out to the non-emergency police line and I have made complaints about trespassing on private property. It seemed like they would come out, and remove him from the address at one time and maybe clean it up after he left,” says Hinsey.

The City of Toledo says the property has been on the radar for years. The city has cleaned it and offered the man who lives there social services, all to no avail. So long as the building remains up to code, there is nothing more the city can do. The city does not own the building, it is owned by 2nd Street Collective LLC. We reached out to the owner but have not yet heard a response.

