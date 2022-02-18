Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer

The congressman’s wife shared the news on Facebook Friday morning.
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a battle with kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” wrote his wife, Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. While he had surgery to remove the kidney in Dec. 2020, he announced in July 2021 that the cancer had returned.

The congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, and won reelection in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
SNOW AND ICE TOTALS
SNOW LIKELY THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT AS TEMPS PLUMMET
Sheriff’s Office investigating two bodies found in Spencer Township fire
Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Family members identify 25-year-old Ashley Darrington as the homicide victim found at the...
More details emerge in the murder of Ashley Darrington

Latest News

Ohio Redistricting Commission will not approve new maps by deadline
Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP drawn maps a second time
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
Jim Obergefell announced Tuesday he is running for Ohio state representative.
Former OTR resident behind landmark same-sex marriage ruling announces Ohio House campaign