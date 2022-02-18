Snow day in Sylvania gets people shoveling and sledding

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - How much snow you got really depends on where you live. Sylvania was on the heavy side of the snow line. So much fell there, it prompted Sylvania Schools to close for the day.

Ashley Kenney, a paramedic with Life Flight, spent the morning helping shovel her neighbor’s sidewalk.

“I am. Yes, doing my good deed for the day. He’s an elderly gentleman, so can’t really do it himself. So, it’s nice to help out,” said Kenney.

Workers with Batanian’s Tree Service started plowing and shoveling for their customers at about 3:00 AM. They were still at it later in the day.

“It’s a little bit more difficult to get rid of, cause it had that layer of ice underneath, you know, and then it had the wet snow falling on top of it for a while and it was really hard to shovel,” said Nathan Perz, who was shoveling the parking lot of a customer of Batanian’s Tree Service.

For some, the piles of snow represent piles of work. For others, they’re mounds of fun.

Calen VanderVlucht, a student at St. John’s Jesuit High School, and Brianna Janicki, who attends Toledo Early College High School, hit the hill for some sledding in front of the Lathrop House at Harroun Community Park.

“Try and find a big sled if you’re a big guy. Let’s see, Go when the snow is kind of more wet, not like it’s powdery like right now. That it doesn’t really work out, and try and get running start,” said VanderVlucht.

St. John’s also canceled school for the day due to the snowfall. Toledo Public Schools was already planning a 4-day weekend in advance of Presidents’ Day this upcoming Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

