‘The Voice’ winner, Pettisville natives ‘Girl Named Tom’ performing at Huntington Center August 30

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winner’s of the music competition show ‘The Voice’ will be one of the featured performers at the Huntington Center this summer.

Girl Named Tom will perform August 30 as part of the Dana LPGA Open festivities that week.

The Pettisville trio, siblings Joshua, Bekah Grace and Caleb Liechty, took the top prize on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ in December.

