What’s fueling the Russia-Ukraine standoff

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the posturing and the military build up continues, we’re taking a closer look at what’s going into the conflict on the Russia-Ukraine border.

The history of tensions there goes back centuries and local international relations experts say those frayed relations will not be fixed anytime soon.

Ukraine’s history with Russia goes all the way back to its time as part of the Russian Empire. The complicated relationship continued through the Soviet Union days and now with Ukraine independence there are more complications.

“It’s delicate Ukraine would like more security but also doesn’t want to upset Russia,” said Neal Jesse, Ph.D. from Bowling Green State University.

What’s ramping up military action now is the increase of western influences in Russian border countries like Latvia and Estonia joining NATO recently. University of Toledo Political Science professor Joel Voss says Russia wants to prevent that in Ukraine.

“Russia wasn’t strong enough to do anything about Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Norway, etc but they’re stronger than what they used to be. Especially in the early 2000s. I think they’re trying to reassert themselves in eastern Europe,” said Dr. Voss.

“A lot of his earlier aggressions in the 2000s were because there was not as quite a robust response. This time there it. I suspect it’s got his attention,” said Dr. Jesse.

The “he” is Vladimir Putin. He and Russia overtook Crimea in Ukraine in 2014. This time places like the US are stepping in to not only prevent a Russian expansion but protect Ukraine’s independence and its ties to the west.

“The last thing the countries want to do is fight a war but what they want to do is show they’re very credible, very strong and they don’t want to back down. It’s in essence a game of chicken,” said Dr. Voss.

BGSU Political Science professor Dr. Jesse says one compromise could be a promise not to invade by Russia and a promise not to join NATO from Ukraine.

“This is a sticky situation that has been brewing for decades. Has roots that go back centuries and it won’t be solved solely in the next week or two or this month,” said Dr. Jesse.

