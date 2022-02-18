Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Wordle could help long-haul COVID survivors, psychologists say

Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Brittany Weiner and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV/Gray News) – Wordle has taken the internet by storm. The daily puzzle gives people six guesses to figure out the five-letter mystery word.

According to WSMV, psychologists say this new addiction has potential cognitive benefits, especially for long-haul COVID survivors dealing with brain fog.

Vanderbilt psychologist Dr. Jim Jackson said it’s recommended long-haul COVID survivors take part in day-to-day activities to improve brain health. He says Wordle could be one of those actions.

“Wordle is not a magic wand for these people, I don’t want to suggest it is, but it likely is an activity that could really be helpful in preserving the cognition that they have,” Jackson said.

Playing games like Scrabble or chess, doing puzzles or playing an instrument are other ways to keep your brain healthy.

Jackson said the daily word game is also a healthy distraction in contrast to things like “doomscrolling” on your phone.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
SNOW AND ICE TOTALS
SNOW LIKELY THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT AS TEMPS PLUMMET
Sheriff’s Office investigating two bodies found in Spencer Township fire
Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Family members identify 25-year-old Ashley Darrington as the homicide victim found at the...
More details emerge in the murder of Ashley Darrington

Latest News

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence
LIVE: Kim Potter sentencing for Daunte Wright's killing
Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the war games on Friday amid Western fears that Moscow...
Ukrainian rebels to evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis