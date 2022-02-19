Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Canadian investment company buys former Days Inn property

Former Days Inn property sold to Canadian investment firm buys.
Former Days Inn property sold to Canadian investment firm buys.(WTVG)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Days Inn property in Toledo, which was ordered to close after being deemed a chronic nuisance, is getting new life thanks to a Canadian investment firm.

RM International Group, an investment company based in Canada, won the bid represented by Jasdeep Sohi of Marcus & Millichap. RM International Group are experienced hoteliers that also have experience with restaurant operations, according to associate, Jasedeep Sohi.

Sohi tells 13abc that they are planning to renovate and change the appearance of the property to ensure it is a safe and comfortable place for guests and the community.

The statement goes on to say, “There are plans to bring a franchise restaurant to occupy the building previously help by Jills’ Bar and Grill with a goal to make this property a main stop on the highway.”

The property was subject of a lawsuit filed by the city of Toledo, in December, 2020, because of an excess of crime and other incidents on the property.

Days Inn was then condemned to close in September, 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Some examples of snow totals reported by 13abc viewers across NW Ohio / SE Michigan, as of 10am...
Wide range of snow totals in Toledo area; more ice southeast
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare
Coroner: Bodies found after Swanton fire died by homicide, suicide
A woman is taken out of Cedar Point on a stretcher after she was hit by a metal object that...
Report: Cedar Point broke no laws in Top Thrill Dragster accident

Latest News

Over 2000 gymnasts from around the country are taking to the stage and giving it their all.
Elevate the Stage kicks off in Toledo
Over 2000 gymnast from around the country are in Toledo for the NCAA gymnastics competition.
Elevate The Stage kicks off a Huntington Center
Sylvania Schools called a snow day on Feb. 18, 2022.
Snow day in Sylvania gets people shoveling and sledding
Rape charges dismissed against three Lucas County inmates