Canadian investment company buys former Days Inn property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Days Inn property in Toledo, which was ordered to close after being deemed a chronic nuisance, is getting new life thanks to a Canadian investment firm.

RM International Group, an investment company based in Canada, won the bid represented by Jasdeep Sohi of Marcus & Millichap. RM International Group are experienced hoteliers that also have experience with restaurant operations, according to associate, Jasedeep Sohi.

Sohi tells 13abc that they are planning to renovate and change the appearance of the property to ensure it is a safe and comfortable place for guests and the community.

The statement goes on to say, “There are plans to bring a franchise restaurant to occupy the building previously help by Jills’ Bar and Grill with a goal to make this property a main stop on the highway.”

The property was subject of a lawsuit filed by the city of Toledo, in December, 2020, because of an excess of crime and other incidents on the property.

Days Inn was then condemned to close in September, 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.