Elevate The Stage kicks off a Huntington Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Elevate The Stage, put on by ProMedica, is in full swing at Huntington Center in Toledo. The three-day gymnastic competition will include both youth and NCAA meets.

“These are some of the greatest athletes in the world. Anybody that has followed the Olympics probably understands the level of athleticism that it takes to compete in gymnastics,” says Micheal Eady, the president of Knight Eady, the company behind the competition. “This is the largest regular-season collegiate meet in the country. We will have 10 teams competing. And then they will be competing on the podium.”

Eady says competing on this level is no easy feat, and the gymnast taking the stage have put in years of work. Grace French, is the Founder of Army of Survivors, one of the event sponsors. She says her experience in the sport made her want to sponsor the event. ”I myself am a survivor of Larry Nasar,” says French. “I know the experience that they have gone through. What they have sacrificed to get to the level they are at at this moment. I am just excited to be here and bring awareness to the fact that we can compete at this level and make sure we are safe as people and athletes.”

