Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Married couple arrested for planning to rob Goodwill store in West Virginia, police say

The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
By Andrew Colegrove and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A married couple was arrested after police say the husband was overheard talking about plans to rob a Goodwill store in West Virginia.

Andy “AJ” Maynard and Samantha Maynard were arrested at the Lavalette, West Virginia, store around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to WSAZ.

Minutes after an employee reported overhearing the potential threat, members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit arrived.

Thompson said Andy Maynard was a fugitive from Kentucky and his wife was wanted on drug charges in Wayne County, West Virginia. Both are convicted felons, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.

Deputies said they saw a handgun in the driver seat of the couple’s vehicle, a sawed-off shotgun in the back seat and a revolver on the console by the passenger seat.

The sheriff says a third person fled from the suspects’ vehicle while deputies were inside the Goodwill store.

Thompson said West Virginia State Police troopers assisted deputies and will execute a search warrant on the vehicle. More charges are pending.

Mike Bayless works across the street.

“When it’s this close to you, a stone’s throw away across the street, it’s unnerving,” Bayless said. “I definitely don’t want anybody at Goodwill to be getting harmed.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county
Some examples of snow totals reported by 13abc viewers across NW Ohio / SE Michigan, as of 10am...
Wide range of snow totals in Toledo area; more ice southeast
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare
Coroner: Bodies found after Swanton fire died by homicide, suicide
A woman is taken out of Cedar Point on a stretcher after she was hit by a metal object that...
Report: Cedar Point broke no laws in Top Thrill Dragster accident

Latest News

FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst,...
Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation
Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Adventist high school basketball team plans to forfeit playoff game scheduled during Sabbath
FILE - In this Aug.13, 2019 file photo, a man walks his dog next to an apartment building owned...
Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail
Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks about his lawsuit against the NFL on Wednesday....
Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant