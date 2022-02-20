Traffic
Still cold tonight, but getting milder the next few days before rain returns Tuesday.
2/19: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows around 10, wind chills near 0. SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and warmer with highs in the mid-40s. Also, breezy out of the southwest with gusts up to 40 mph possible. SUNDAY NIGHT: Winds diminish as some clouds return, lows in the mid-30s. PRESIDENT’S DAY: Partly sunny with highs around 50. EXTENDED: Rain arrives Monday night and continues into Tuesday when highs will be in the low 50s. Wet surfaces may freeze Tuesday night as temps drop below freezing. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. Another round of snow (and possibly some ice) arrives Thursday and continues into Friday, with highs each day in the upper 20s. Still too far out to determine amounts yet.

