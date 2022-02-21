Traffic
2/20: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Mild temps the next couple of days, then back to winter from Wednesday onwards.
2/20: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Winds diminishing with some clouds returning and not as cold with lows in the mid-30s. PRESIDENT’S DAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s. Rain showers arrive in the evening and become a steady rain overnight, and few rumbles of thunder will be possible. TUESDAY: The rain continues with highs in the upper 50s, then temps drop into the 20s Tuesday night as the rain ends, so wet surfaces may freeze. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. Highs in the upper 20s Thursday, and some snow arrives by later in the day and continues into Friday. A few inches will be possible.

