2/21: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Mild Monday, rainy Tuesday, snowy Thursday/Friday
Mild today, warmer tomorrow... but rain and even some rumbles of thunder by tomorrow morning! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A turbulent week of weather is starting off on the calm and mild side, as highs reach the mid-50s. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder are likely heading into Tuesday morning, as rainfall combines with snowmelt yet again, leading to flooding concerns. Once that system clears, we dip from highs near 60 to highs near freezing for the midweek, ahead of our next potential for snow here in northwest Ohio Thursday/Friday.

