2/21: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

A turbulent week of weather is starting off on the calm and mild side, as highs reach the mid-50s. Rain and a few rumbles of thunder are likely heading into Tuesday morning, as rainfall combines with snowmelt yet again, leading to flooding concerns. Once that system clears, we dip from highs near 60 to highs near freezing for the midweek, ahead of our next potential for snow here in northwest Ohio Thursday/Friday.

