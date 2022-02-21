2/21/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Rain likely Tuesday, along with temps near 60 degrees
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Rain showers likely, chance of a thunderstorm, temperatures in the 40s. TUESDAY: Rain likely early in the day, chance of a storm, chance of rain diminishing in the afternoon, breezy and warm with highs near 60 degrees. WEDNESDAY: Much colder, breezy, chance of flurries, highs in the lower 30s.
