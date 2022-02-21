BGSU will host Ohio anti-bullying summit

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University plans to welcome K-12 and college professionals from around Ohio, including advisors and practitioners for fraternities, sororities, student groups and clubs, athletic coaches, and university conduct staff, as part of the first-ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit.

The free summit will be held Aug. 2 at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union and focus on prevention education, innovative resources, best practices and strategies to eliminate hazing that has plagued college campuses and K-12 school systems nationwide.

BGSU is working with partner institutions and the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) in planning the summit’s several breakout sessions to facilitate discussions around hazing prevention.

“BGSU prioritizes community well-being and belonging,” BGSU Chief Health and Wellness Officer Ben Batey said. “We will continue to partner with any individual and organization that shares our mission to eradicate hazing. We are hosting the Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit to bring our action together, to learn from one another and to ensure Ohio’s public universities are leading in the fight against hazing.”

In spring 2021, BGSU experienced the tragic death of student Stone Foltz. Similar tragedies have occurred at institutions in Ohio and across the nation almost every year since 1959.

This summit expands BGSU hazing prevention efforts, including:

Appointing a hazing prevention coordinator

Simplifying reporting processes

Increasing reporting and bystander awareness

Strengthening partnerships with municipal law enforcement

Adopting a stand-alone anti-hazing policy

Increasing communication and education with current students, faculty, staff and parents and families

Expanding mandatory reporters to include student employees

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.