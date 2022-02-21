Greater Findlay Restaurant Week underway

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nineteen restaurants in Findlay and Hancock County will take part in the region’s fifth Restaurant Week.

The even will run through Sunday the 27th, and will offer three course means at $10, $20, $30 or $40 per person, depending on the restaurant.

Those interested in taking part in Restaurant Week simply need to visit the restaurant of their choice during dinner hours and ask for the Restaurant Week Menu. Diners will then select one option per course and be charged the restaurant’s set price.

You can find the list of restaurants and their menu for restaurant here.

