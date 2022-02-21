Husband and wife killed in Fostoria fire

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people and two pets were killed in a fire in Fostoria Monday morning.

It happened at at Poplar Village Mobile Homes on West Axline in Fostoria at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Richard Prenzlin, 48, and Monique Jones-Prenzlin, 50, died in the fire, according to the fire chief.

A dog and a cat also died.

Investigators said there was a smoke detector installed in the home but it did not have a battery. The fire was contained the living room.

The state fire marshal said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Friends and family of the couple were devastated by the loss, telling 13abc they were the most loving, caring people you’d ever meet.

“He could quote any movie at a drop of a dime. He could sing any song a name that band in five seconds flat,” Megan James, a friend of the couple, said. “She was the most loving caring. She was the mother head of the group. She took care of everybody always checked in on us always made sure that we were doing okay. It’s something about them that will never forget.”

