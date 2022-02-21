Ice jam and flooding still major concerns in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Neighborhoods in Monroe are still dealing with flood concerns. Temperatures rose in Monroe on Monday and ice chunks on the road melted but the jam in the River Raisin is at a stand still.

The city of Monroe says there isn’t much it can do about it.

“With the ice frozen over on the lake it’s going to be pretty difficult,” City of Monroe Director of Engineering and Public Services Patrick Lewis said. “Even if we could get it farther up stream there’s no guarantee it’s going to push this pile out, we’re still just too far up stream.”

The major ice jam on the river wasn’t the only problem; as of Monday evening, dozens of people were still stranded in their houses because of the flash flooding.

“We have to kind of wait for this to stop moving and just keep the streets barricaded, try to keep people safe the best we can but unfortunately there’s not a lot we can do,” Lewis said.

Randy Bacon lives on West Elm Street at the heart of the flood.

“The water has gone down, and this is the first time we’ve seen the sidewalk since last Friday.”

Bacon said he’s never seen anything like this before.

“I’ve been in Monroe since ‘78. It’s never been this bad.”

Neighbors say the water seems to be receding, until someone will try to plow through the waterlogged roads. Bacon says this causes the water to be pushed back up again.

People are hoping both the flooding and the ice jam will get better in a few days. But for now the only thing the city and the residents of Monroe can do is wait it out.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.