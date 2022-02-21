Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Mural painted to remember Damia Ezell, Toledo ten-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Damia Ezell mural
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family and friends gathered Sunday at a Detroit Ave. takeout where a mural of a fallen ten-year-old has been painted.

The smiling face of Damia Ezell now adorns the side of Robert’s Food & Spirits.

Damia was shot and killed February 12 while riding in a car with her uncle and brother.

The Toledo Arts Commission funded the project.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Days Inn property sold to Canadian investment firm buys.
Canadian investment company buys former Days Inn property
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
A woman is taken out of Cedar Point on a stretcher after she was hit by a metal object that...
Report: Cedar Point broke no laws in Top Thrill Dragster accident
Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county

Latest News

File Graphic
Charges considered for two juveniles involved in Dundee ‘Drano bomb’ explosion
Damia Ezell mural
Damia Ezell mural
Former Days Inn property sold to Canadian investment firm buys.
Canadian investment company buys former Days Inn property
Over 2000 gymnasts from around the country are taking to the stage and giving it their all.
Elevate the Stage kicks off in Toledo