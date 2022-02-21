Mural painted to remember Damia Ezell, Toledo ten-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family and friends gathered Sunday at a Detroit Ave. takeout where a mural of a fallen ten-year-old has been painted.

The smiling face of Damia Ezell now adorns the side of Robert’s Food & Spirits.

Damia was shot and killed February 12 while riding in a car with her uncle and brother.

The Toledo Arts Commission funded the project.

