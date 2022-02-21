Nelly will perform at the Monroe County Fair
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Superstar rapper Nelly will perform August 5 at the Monroe County Fair.
Tickets go on sale Monday, February 28th at 9 a.m. at etix.com or the Monroe County Fair office.
(Office hours from 9am to 4pm Mon-Fri)
General Admission Track (standing) $45
Reserved Grandstand seating $45
The Fair’s Facebook page said another concert announcement is expected Tuesday, March 1.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.