Nelly will perform at the Monroe County Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Superstar rapper Nelly will perform August 5 at the Monroe County Fair.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 28th at 9 a.m. at etix.com or the Monroe County Fair office.

(Office hours from 9am to 4pm Mon-Fri)

General Admission Track (standing) $45

Reserved Grandstand seating $45

The Fair’s Facebook page said another concert announcement is expected Tuesday, March 1.

The Monroe County Fair is pleased to welcome Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar,... Posted by Monroe County Fair on Monday, February 21, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.