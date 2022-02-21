Traffic
Nelly will perform at the Monroe County Fair

(Adams County Fairfest)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Superstar rapper Nelly will perform August 5 at the Monroe County Fair.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 28th at 9 a.m. at etix.com or the Monroe County Fair office.

(Office hours from 9am to 4pm Mon-Fri)

General Admission Track (standing) $45

Reserved Grandstand seating $45

The Fair’s Facebook page said another concert announcement is expected Tuesday, March 1.

The Monroe County Fair is pleased to welcome Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar,...

Posted by Monroe County Fair on Monday, February 21, 2022

