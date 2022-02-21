Traffic
One killed in crash on US-24

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim as they are waiting to notify their family members.

It happened on US-24 Monday afternoon.

US-24 was closed beyond SR-64 to beyond SR-295 as crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

