One killed in crash on US-24

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim as they are waiting to notify their family members.

It happened on US-24 Monday afternoon.

US-24 was closed beyond SR-64 to beyond SR-295 as crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.