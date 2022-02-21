Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Serving up the details for Restaurant Week Toledo

The event will feature more than 30 local businesses this year.
The event features 37 local businesses
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Restaurant Week Toledo is an event that serves up good food, new customers for locally owned businesses, and support for a local organization. It’s no secret that Toledoans love their restaurants, and the 12th annual celebration of that kicks off next Monday, Feb. 28.

Anna Toney is the head of Leadership Toledo. The event is a major fundraiser for the organization. We caught up with her at Maddie and Bella’s Toledo location to set the table for the 2022 edition of Restaurant Week Toledo. The event features 37 local businesses this year.

“If there is one thing Leadership Toledo loves it’s to highlight everything Toledo has to offer and we have a great food scene here. We love recognizing and celebrating the diverse culinary scene we have.”

Leadership Toledo focuses on inspiring community involvement. Restaurant Week is a major fundraiser for the organization’s high school programs.

“We focus on empowering young leaders. We tell them the young leaders of today don’t have to wait to be leaders until tomorrow. We are really getting them to strengthen leadership skills and understand how to be leaders at 14, 15, 16 years old, and to take those skills far beyond their high school years.”

All of the participating restaurants offer specials or unique items during the week. A portion of the proceeds are given to Leadership Toledo.

Elisabeth Herriman is the manager of the Maddie and Bella Toledo location.

“We’ve been coming up with a fun menu and we’ll have extra staff on the floor to handle the extra business. I love people, so I am looking forward to making new friends next week.”

The staff at Maddie and Bella is excited to share their coffee and culinary creations with new and old friends next week at an event that truly does boost local workers.

“When you come here, you are supporting a family, or college students, and adults trying to support their families. It is so important to support small businesses. You can sample the food and desserts, and then go tell your friends.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Days Inn property sold to Canadian investment firm buys.
Canadian investment company buys former Days Inn property
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
A woman is taken out of Cedar Point on a stretcher after she was hit by a metal object that...
Report: Cedar Point broke no laws in Top Thrill Dragster accident
Snow emergencies
Current snow emergencies by county

Latest News

Whitmer High School basketball coaches are being called heroes after jumping into action to...
Whitmer coaches jump into action to help crash victim, hailed heroes
Streets are still waterlogged
Ice jam and flooding still major concerns in Monroe
The event will feature 37 local businesses
Restaurant Week Toledo 2022
Monroe streets still flooded
Ice jam and flooding in Monroe