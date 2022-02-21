Serving up the details for Restaurant Week Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Restaurant Week Toledo is an event that serves up good food, new customers for locally owned businesses, and support for a local organization. It’s no secret that Toledoans love their restaurants, and the 12th annual celebration of that kicks off next Monday, Feb. 28.

Anna Toney is the head of Leadership Toledo. The event is a major fundraiser for the organization. We caught up with her at Maddie and Bella’s Toledo location to set the table for the 2022 edition of Restaurant Week Toledo. The event features 37 local businesses this year.

“If there is one thing Leadership Toledo loves it’s to highlight everything Toledo has to offer and we have a great food scene here. We love recognizing and celebrating the diverse culinary scene we have.”

Leadership Toledo focuses on inspiring community involvement. Restaurant Week is a major fundraiser for the organization’s high school programs.

“We focus on empowering young leaders. We tell them the young leaders of today don’t have to wait to be leaders until tomorrow. We are really getting them to strengthen leadership skills and understand how to be leaders at 14, 15, 16 years old, and to take those skills far beyond their high school years.”

All of the participating restaurants offer specials or unique items during the week. A portion of the proceeds are given to Leadership Toledo.

Elisabeth Herriman is the manager of the Maddie and Bella Toledo location.

“We’ve been coming up with a fun menu and we’ll have extra staff on the floor to handle the extra business. I love people, so I am looking forward to making new friends next week.”

The staff at Maddie and Bella is excited to share their coffee and culinary creations with new and old friends next week at an event that truly does boost local workers.

“When you come here, you are supporting a family, or college students, and adults trying to support their families. It is so important to support small businesses. You can sample the food and desserts, and then go tell your friends.”

