TPD honors officer killed in line of duty on 15th anniversary of his death

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is honoring the late Detective Keith Dressel on the anniversary of his death.

It’s been 15 years since Dressel was killed in the line of duty.

“Today we honor our fallen,” TPD wrote in a social media post. “Rest in Peace, Keith - your duty and sacrifice to the city of Toledo will not be forgotten.”

According to police, Dressel and other Vice Narcotics detectives were on patrol on Ontario Street in 2007 when they approached two suspects they believed were involved in a drug transaction. The suspects ran away and a 15-year-old suspect, Robert Jobe, fatally shot Dressel in the chest.

Police say Dressel tried to return fire as he fell to the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Jobe was later sentenced to 18 years to life in prison in Dressel’s murder.

Detective Keith Dressel was 35-years-old when he died.

Since then, two other Toledo Police officers have been killed in the line of duty -- Officer Anthony Dia in 2020 and Officer Brandon Stalker in 2021.

