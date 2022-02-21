Whitmer coaches jump into action to help crash victim, hailed heroes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitmer High School Boys Basketball coaching staff are being called heroes for helping free a driver who was trapped inside a vehicle following a crash.

Following Saturday’s basketball game at Bedford High School, the coaching staff went to lunch about 1:00 p.m. at Sidelines Italian on Secor and Summerfield to celebrate the victory.

“We were inside eating when it happened and our server said, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God!’,” said Anthony Stacey, head coach for the Whitmer Panther’s Boys Basketball team.

A two-car crash had occurred at the intersection of Summerfield and Secor Roads.

“I looked up and see a top of a truck come flying towards the restaurant,” said Sean Peters, the coach for the junior varsity basketball team at Whitmer.

That’s when the coaches immediately jumped into action and helped the driver who was still trapped inside the vehicle.

“The truck was on its side, so there was a little bit of a gas leak,” said Stacey. “We were nervous that the gas was leaking and we wanted to get him out of there as soon as possible.”

“The guy in the red truck was trying to kick his way out and it wasn’t working,” added Nick Robertson, the assistant coach for the Panther’s boys varsity basketball team.

“We just pushed the door open and tried to break it a part so we could get space to get him out,” explained Peters.

Community members were also there who assisted in freeing the driver from the vehicle. The coaches said within a matter of minutes they managed to pull the man to safety who was in shock and did not know what had happened.

“We just grabbed him and pulled him out,” said Peters. “We got him on the ground and he was shaken a little bit.”

Moments later first responders arrived on scene to treat the man for minor injuries.

“It was a pretty scary thing, but I don’t think we are like heroes or anything like that,” said Stacey.

However, members of the basketball team disagree, saying that their coaches are deserving of being called heroes for their actions.

“That does not surprise me that coach Stacy and all them would be out helping, because that’s just the people that they are,” said Grady Mee, a senior on the basketball team. “That’s what they try to teach us is help when you can and be great leaders in the community.”

“We preach to our players to do what’s right all the time,” Stacey said. “If that was any of our players or staff I just hope someone would help us out as well.”

The coaches said they feel lucky to have been in the right place at the right time and are thankfully the situation wasn’t any worse.

“I just did what I felt like someone would do for me,” said Robertson. “You can replace a car, but you can’t replace a life.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.