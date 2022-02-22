2/22: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
Rain clears, sharp temp drop overnight; snow likely Thursday PM / Friday AM
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
We’re at the top of the rollercoaster once again, with highs making a run at 60F in Toledo this afternoon... just ahead of the cold front. As the rain and clouds clear east overnight, temperatures will bottom out below freezing yet again -- and stay around that mark for the next several days. It will certainly be cold enough to snow by our next chance, late Thursday through mid-Friday. 2-4″ is our most likely scenario so far for Toledo.
