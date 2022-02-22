2/22/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Breezy, evening showers, chance of flurries late, lows in the upper 20s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, much cooler, chance of a few flurries, highs in the lower 30s. THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Snow developing Thursday evening and continuing through Friday morning. While this will not be considered a major storm for the area, a few inches of accumulation will be possible.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.