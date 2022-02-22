50 years after Title IX, Whiteford honors first girls basketball team

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fifty years is a long time, though the idea of not having girls sports in high school might seem like it would be even farther back in the past. But until Title IX became law in 1972, that was the case.

Making discrimination between the sexes illegal meant schools throughout the country now needed girls teams.

“Title IX had just passed and the coach, actually the gym teacher came down and wanted all of us to play cause they were mandated to form a team,” said Angie Christensen, one of the first player’s on the Whiteford Bobcats team.

They were trailblazers, making history on the fly.

“I don’t know how I made the team,” Sue Dunnigan said. “I don’t think they had a tryout.”

That first team was honored Monday as the present-day Bobcats took on Britton-Deerfield. The game is a bit different, starting with the three-point line and extending into other aspects of the game.

“Well now, I’ve been watching my granddaughter play, and trust me, I didn’t play anything like her,” said Terese Gust. “But I will say originally, people were stopping in to peak at us play out of curiosity.”

