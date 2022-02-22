Traffic
AT&T shutting down its 3G network

AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.

Other carriers are following suit later this year and it won’t just impact older phones, but also everyday devices you probably own.

That’s because a range of products require updates to continue working.

That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems like OnStar.

If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases, such as vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash.

To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

