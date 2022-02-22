Bitcoin investment goes bad for Toledo man who found broker through apps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A warning for anyone investing online especially on something you’re just learning about or not familiar with.

You must be careful who you’re dealing with.

One Toledo man is learning that the hard way as he tries enter the world of bitcoin but unfortunately he’s not doing it alone.

This man doesn’t want you to know his name but he wants you to know the problems he’s finding with bitcoin so you can avoid them. He’s taken things slow.

“I started out small. Started with like 40-50 bucks,” the man said.

That’s generally a good idea. This all started when he went looking for someone who sold bitcoin through the messaging app “Whatsapp”. Someone contacted him back, a person he didn’t know and can no longer get in touch with.

“Every time I got to where I was getting ready to withdraw my money he would come up with another excuse about.... Upgrade,” this man told 13abc.

He’s buying the bitcoin through Cashapp. The man loads his money onto Cashapp, buys some bitcoin but a few minutes later someone withdraws the bitcoin. Through all the setup and transactions he probably gave his log-in information to his so-called bit coin broker.

Now this Toledo man is out thousands and thousands of dollars.

“Disappointment. Letdown. Taken advantage of.”

That sums up his feelings now. Just another lesson about how everyone needs to be extremely careful dealing with anyone online, anyone you’re meeting for the first time or anyone you meet through apps or messengers.

