Building Better Schools: Waite H.S Seniors are taking their talent to the next level

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -For the first time in play-off history, the Waite High school football team made the tournament -- but the excitement doesn’t end there. Three seniors will be taking their talents to the next level.

Jaiden Cope, Jayven Boose, and Jordan Barrett have excelled in the classroom and on the field.

“We had three good kids that actually understood the whole thing and got good opportunities this year to play at the collegiate level,” Aaron Peacock, the Head Coach for the Waite Indians, said. “I think its great for our guys and its great for Waite and just the community.”

Cope and Barrett will be attending Walsh University in the fall. Boose will be attending Olivet University.

“It’s 1,000,612 kids playing the sport of football and the coach preached that if you do good in school, you could beat almost half of the list doing that and that played a big factor,” Cope said.

This group is leaving a legacy for the students coming behind them.

“It’s hard work dedication and commitment, in the classroom do you work, listen to your coaches, listen to your teachers, just be on your best behavior is all you can do,” Boose said.

The players have a message for students who may follow in their footsteps.

“The biggest part is letting the kids know that they can do it, too,” Barrett said. “We’re not the only ones that can do it, you guys can do it too, and we will always be here to help”

