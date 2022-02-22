Case Files: Bowling Green Police Search For Gunman

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A night out in Bowling Green ends with gunshots and police searching for a shooting suspect who put an entire crowd of people at risk and injured an innocent bystander.

Now police are turning to the public for help in identifying the gunman.

The shooting happened the night of October 2nd, 2021. Patrons were gathered outside the Liquid Bar in the 200 block of North Main Street.

Detective Sgt. Doug Hartman from the Bowing Green Police Department says it all started with an altercation.

“The person we’re looking for allegedly made a comment about one of the individuals brothers who were murdered in Toledo and that’s what started the confrontation,” Sgt. Hartman said.

According to police, when the suspect made that comment, one of the other men in the group punched him. Investigators say the suspect then retaliated.

“The individual we’re looking for got into a Red Chevy Cruze... got a handgun out and fired 3 or 4 rounds in the parking lot.”

The Crowd was large and as the gunshots rang out and people took off, the original target of the shooter got away. But not everyone did.

“He ended up shooting and injuring an innocent bystander who got shot twice in the leg,” Sgt. Hartman said.

The victim survived but required surgery.

“We received tips that gave the description of the shooter and the vehicle,” Hartman said. “That’s how we were able to backtrack it through the downtown cameras.”

Police also say there were several other people involved in the altercation who know what happened but they’re not cooperating with the investigation. They have been charged with obstruction of justice.

“They were the ones involved in the altercation. They obstructed the investigation from the beginning it is my belief that they know who the shooter is.”

Police want to get this case solved before the weather warms and brings the crowds back outside for the Spring season.

If you have any information that may help police you’re asked to the Bowling Green Police Department at 419-352-2571.

