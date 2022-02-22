Checking your bank account could minimize fraud

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you haven’t checked your bank account in the last few days here’s a good reason why you should!

A Toledo man started to see Uber charges pop up on his account after someone got a hold of his card numbers.

We’re just at the point where everyone can and probably will be a fraud victim at some point. The quicker you act on it, the better chance you can minimize the damage.

Robert Merritt was trying to help a friend last week giving them a ride to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

“I was checking on my account to see how much I had left because I said I’d help you out she you need it. That’s when I noticed it and I thought whoa wait a minute somebody’s been taking money out of my account,” said Merritt.

He’s now showing nearly half a dozen charges on Uber totaling nearly 300 dollars. Here’s the twist.

“Why are they taking it out of my account? I said I don’t use Uber. Never used an Uber,” said Merritt.

Someone got ahold of his debit card number and they’re getting rides but it’s not Merritt. Already he’s disputing the charges with his bank but if wasn’t keeping a close eye on his account he could have been cleaned out.

“I feel violated really,” said Merritt.

Banks have become so used to fraud that reporting it is now a much easier process for people like Merritt. You have to keep a close eye on your account. No one can prevent all fraud but you can act quickly to make sure it doesn’t get worse.

The tricky part too is when your account information is used. Some experts now think the crooks are sitting on your information. They may get it but not use it for a year or two when you’re not suspecting it.

