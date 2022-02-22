Former BGSU faculty member sentenced for child rape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Bowling Green State University faculty member was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison on Tuesday after he was convicted of raping a child.

Timothy Davis was found guilty on several counts of rape when he withdrew his previous not guilty plea and entered an Alford plea on Feb. 2, 2022, according to court records.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a victim younger than 10 years of age.

The university placed Davis on paid leave after his arrest but he later resigned, according to a BGSU spokesperson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.