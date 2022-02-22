Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Former BGSU faculty member sentenced for child rape

(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Bowling Green State University faculty member was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison on Tuesday after he was convicted of raping a child.

Timothy Davis was found guilty on several counts of rape when he withdrew his previous not guilty plea and entered an Alford plea on Feb. 2, 2022, according to court records.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a victim younger than 10 years of age.

The university placed Davis on paid leave after his arrest but he later resigned, according to a BGSU spokesperson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Richard Prenzlin and Monique Jones-Prenzlin were killed in a fire at Poplar...
Husband and wife killed in Fostoria fire
Toledo man dies in motorcycle crash on US-24
Whitmer High School basketball coaches are being called heroes after jumping into action to...
Whitmer coaches jump into action to help crash victim, hailed heroes
Police lights graphic
Case Files: Bowling Green Police Search For Gunman
Madison Jacoby was born needing special care, in the past few years her parents have struggle...
Nurse shortage impacts family with medically fragile child

Latest News

The family says it has been 5 years since they have had adequate nursing.
Family with medically fragile child struggle to find nurse amide shortage
Swimming warning for Lake Erie Beaches
Submissions wanted for ‘Life on Lake Erie’ photo contest
1972 Whiteford BB team
Whiteford girls basketball 1972
Whiteford girls basketball 1972
50 years after Title IX, Whiteford honors first girls basketball team