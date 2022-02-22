Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Helicopters crash near Utah ski resort in National Guard training accident

Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.
Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.(Source: KSL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort during a Utah National Guard training exercise.

The Utah National Guard says two helicopters were involved in the accident Tuesday morning near the Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt.

Both helicopters were damaged.

Shortly after the crash near Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area on the back side of the mountain was closed to skiers. A lift and a tram were also closed.

Police are responding to the site about 28 miles from Salt Lake City. The Utah National Guard is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Richard Prenzlin and Monique Jones-Prenzlin were killed in a fire at Poplar...
Husband and wife killed in Fostoria fire
Toledo man dies in motorcycle crash on US-24
Whitmer High School basketball coaches are being called heroes after jumping into action to...
Whitmer coaches jump into action to help crash victim, hailed heroes
Police lights graphic
Case Files: Bowling Green Police Search For Gunman
Madison Jacoby was born needing special care, in the past few years her parents have struggle...
Nurse shortage impacts family with medically fragile child

Latest News

Calling Russia's actions an invasion of Ukraine, Biden followed through with his promise of...
Putin's 'major escalation' alarms world leaders
Therapy horses use world class equipment at a new facility in Denver.
WATCH: Therapy horses rehabilitate with underwater treadmills
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Defense in George Floyd’s killing: Police training was inadequate
The family says it has been 5 years since they have had adequate nursing.
Family with medically fragile child struggle to find nurse amide shortage
Neighbors in a New Hampshire neighborhood are demanding a family's large treehouse be taken...
Neighbors demand 8-year-old’s massive treehouse be taken down