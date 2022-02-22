Traffic
Hershey bar wrapper celebrates Women’s History Month

Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.
Hershey just released its 'Celebrate She' chocolate bar.
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - March is Women’s History Month, and Hershey is celebrating in a sweet way.

The candymaker just released its “Celebrate She” chocolate bar. It comes with a wrapper celebrating the impact of women and girls.

The company is among only a handful of Fortune 500 companies led by women. It was named one of the world’s top female-friendly companies by Forbes last year.

Hershey said it’s committed to equal pay, career development and other initiatives to support women.

It recently donated $150,000 to Girls on the Run, a nonprofit committed to supporting, empowering and inspiring girls to realize their potential.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

