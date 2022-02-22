Nurse shortage impacts family with medically fragile child

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Krista Jacoby’s daughter, Madison, suffered a stroke before she was born and has needed special medical care all her life. In recent years, Jacoby says it has been nearly impossible to find nurses.

“We qualify through the Homecare waiver program for 18 hours a day of nursing. We have had to fight to keep our hours for one thing, but these last five years we just can’t find any nurses in our area,” says Jacoby.

With so few nurses taking jobs, Jacoby says the ones that are working for high rates.

“Since there is such a nursing shortage, they have their picking of jobs. Of course, they are going to go to higher-paying jobs. Those are in the hospitals and the doctors’ offices. We have Medicaid waiver to pay for Madison, but Medicaid does not reimburse at a high rate,” says Jacoby.

Jacoby says Madison has two nurses who work 45-50 hours a week, but they are looking for someone who can work at night. When there are no nurses to work the family has to step up.

“For 12 weeks straight we had no night nursing. My husband and I both work. I am a teacher and he is a diet tech in a factory in town. We both have full time jobs, and when we don’t have nursing, usually night nursing, one of us is up,” says Jacoby.

Pete Van Runkle is the Executive Director of the Ohio Health Care Association. He says nursing shortages is a problem across the board. He says a lot of people left the industry during the pandemic, and a solution needs to be found on both a state and national level.

