Potholes are popping up all over the region

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pothole season is underway and that makes navigating some local roads tricky at times.

The AAA Car Care Center in Toledo is a busy place. Much of the work being done there right now is connected to potholes.

Matt Barnes is the Manager.

“When you go through temperature extremes like cold to warm air or vice versa, that asphalt gives way. Some of the repairs done last year are also coming loose and voila, you have potholes.”

The repair work connected to potholes is about much more than tires.

“We’re seeing a lot of tires, rims, wheels, and front-end components like ball joints, shocks and struts.”

If you think your car has been damaged by a pothole, get to a safe place and check for damage as soon as possible.

“If you see a bubble on the side of your tire that is an impact break where the tire has impacted the rim and caused the sidewall to bulge out a bit.”

Don’t put off getting your vehicle to a repair facility. Matt says ignoring a potential problem could be a costly mistake, and fixing the damage can add up quickly. He says some repair bills ranging from a couple hundred dollars to more than a thousand.

“In some cases you want to get your insurance company involved, depending on your deductible. Some repairs related to potholes can be well over $1,000.”

Of course, sometimes it is impossible to avoid driving over a pothole. Matt says don’t swerve to avoid one, but do slow down. Maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you, and beware of puddles.

“A lot of times when it’s raining out the potholes are filled with water and you can’t see them.”

According to AAA, Americans spend a total of about $3 billion a year to repair pothole-related damage to their vehicles.

A Toledo spokesperson told us the city has 12 crews fixing potholes on main roads and so-called orange-barrel potholes, which are large or are creating hazards for drivers. To report a pothole, call Engage Toledo at (419) 936-2020.

We’re also told that officers will report big potholes to dispatch and secure the road until barriers, like barrels, can be put up.

