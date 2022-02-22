Submissions wanted for ‘Life on Lake Erie’ photo contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Lake Erie Commission (OLEC) is celebrating its 30-year anniversary, and for all thirty years they’ve held a “Life on Lake Erie” photo contest.

The contest is an opportunity for amateur photographers to showcase their talent for photographing one of Ohio’s most valuable natural resources – Lake Erie.

“This annual photo contest continues to be an amazing opportunity to showcase the beauty of the lake for everyone to see and enjoy, as well as to share the talents of amateur photographers,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I look forward to seeing the submissions for this year’s special 30-year celebration.”

The Life on Lake Erie photo contest has been a signature outreach opportunity since 1992 with more than 4,100 participants representing 90 communities in Ohio and beyond, and 328 photo awards. The contest is an opportunity for amateur photographers, at least 18 years of age, to submit their favorite photos of Lake Erie and the surrounding landscapes, people, wildlife, and events that take place on and around the lake.

This year’s contest is open to original photos taken between August 1, 2021, thru July 31, 2022 of Ohio’s Lake Erie watershed. Entry forms and official contest rules can be found at the Commission’s website.

To recognize 30 years of “Life on Lake Erie” photos and incredible Laker Erie images captured by the amateur photographers participating in the contest, a video is available highlighting the winning photos of every year since 1992.

Winning photographs may be displayed on the OLEC website and social media platforms, may be used in Commission publications to promote Lake Erie, and will be part of a statewide gallery tour. Winning photographs and photographers will be featured at the fall meeting of the Commission.

OLEC was established to preserve Lake Erie’s natural resources, to protect the quality of its waters and ecosystem, and to promote economic development of the region. The director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency serves as the Commission’s chairman. Additional OLEC members include the directors of the state departments of Transportation, Health, Development Services, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. There are also seven public members appointed by the governor.

