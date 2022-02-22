Teenager home from hospital months after nearly drowning in Monroe County pond

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After nearly nine months in the hospital, a Wixom, Michigan teenager is now going home to continue his recovery after he nearly drowned in a Monroe County pond last year.

Andy Snook, 14, went underwater while attempting to swim across the pond at K.O.A. Campground in Summerfield Township on June 25, 2021. He has not been home since that day. Instead, spending nearly nine months in multiple hospitals.

“For me personally, it’s every day is a struggle,” said his father, Dave Snook.

Snook said his son has spent the last five months at the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His wife, Heather Snook, has been by their son’s side every day.

13abc talked to Snook on February 22, 2022, while he was traveling home to Wixom from Grand Rapids. His vehicle, packed with his son’s belongings, including a wheel chair.

“We are bringing Andy home today,” Snook said. “I actually have a lot of emotions going on. I am nervous and I am excited.”

Snook said they made the decision to bring their son, who has not yet regained full consciousness, home to continue his care.

“People with this type of injury tend to heal better when they get home and we are going to try that and see what happens,” explained Snook.

Snook has since returned to work and his wife will be at home caring for their son, which is now a two-person job. The issue is they are struggling to find any in-person nursing care. Snook says his wife needs help four days a week and plans fell through last minute with the nurse they had lined up for the job.

“We are 100% scrambling,” said Snook. “We are nervous, but you know what, throughout all this we have faith that things are going to work out.”

Following the accident, Snook posted a video to social media asking for prayers for his son, which received more than one-million views. Since then, he is continuing to share updates with his hundreds-of-thousands of followers.

“We are just so blessed to have him with us,” Snook said, fighting back tears. “He is still fighting and we are not going to stop until he gets what he deserves, which is the best care my wife and I can provide him.”

Snook who has two other children says he will be grateful to have his family back together after spending months apart.

“The biggest thing is that he gets to come home and we all get to go through this as a family, instead of being on one side of the side and the other.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.