Utah police: Boy who fired at officers had gotten dad’s gun before

Police say an argument at a McDonald's in Utah culminated with a 4-year-old attempting to shoot at officers. (KSTU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court documents say the father of a 4-year-old boy who fired a gun at police in Utah told investigators the child had gotten hold of the weapon before.

Police say the boy stuck the gun out of a car window as police arrested his father, who had brandished his gun at McDonald’s workers over an incorrect order on Monday.

An officer spotted the gun and instinctively swiped it away, sending the shot into the side of the building in Midvale.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera comments on a child firing a gun at police. (Source: KUTV via CNN)

Both the boy and a 3-year-old sibling were taken into the care of child-welfare workers and will be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Jail booking documents say the father acknowledged it was not the first time his son had gotten hold of his gun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

