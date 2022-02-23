2/23: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Temperatures have dropped a good 30 degrees from yesterday, with 40 mph wind gusts behind last night’s front. A dusting of snow is possibly before daybreak south of US-6 (Defiance/Bowling Green/Sandusky), but the main event starts just in time for the Thursday evening commute. A quick 2-4″ of snowfall is our most likely scenario across northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan, accounting for some sleet mixing in overnight. Most activity should clear by the Friday morning commute, but both hands on the wheel all the same.

