2/23: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Snow Thursday PM - Friday AM; 2-4″ most likely outcome
Temperatures are cold enough for it to snow once more... and it will, starting late Thursday! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures have dropped a good 30 degrees from yesterday, with 40 mph wind gusts behind last night’s front. A dusting of snow is possibly before daybreak south of US-6 (Defiance/Bowling Green/Sandusky), but the main event starts just in time for the Thursday evening commute. A quick 2-4″ of snowfall is our most likely scenario across northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan, accounting for some sleet mixing in overnight. Most activity should clear by the Friday morning commute, but both hands on the wheel all the same.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

