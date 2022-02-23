2/23/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows near 20. THURSDAY: Chance of daytime flurries, snow developing between 4-8pm, E/NE winds gusting over 25 mph, highs in the upper 20s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow likely, wintry mix possible in the southeast part of the viewing area, E/NE winds gusting over 25 mph, lows in the lower 20s. FRIDAY: Snow ending in the morning, dry the rest of the day, highs near 30. Total snow accumulations of 2-4″ expected.

