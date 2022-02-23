2/23/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Snow likely Thursday evening through Friday morning
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows near 20. THURSDAY: Chance of daytime flurries, snow developing between 4-8pm, E/NE winds gusting over 25 mph, highs in the upper 20s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow likely, wintry mix possible in the southeast part of the viewing area, E/NE winds gusting over 25 mph, lows in the lower 20s. FRIDAY: Snow ending in the morning, dry the rest of the day, highs near 30. Total snow accumulations of 2-4″ expected.
